Mill Mountain Zoo Announces Matching Challenge Till December 31

Did you know it takes approximately $1,000 a day, 365 days a year, to feed and care for the critically endangered, threatened, and unreleasable animals at Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo? The professional zookeeper staff cares for the over 110 animals representing 63 different species on the grounds.

During the winter, attendance and thus revenue drop but the animals’ needs continue unabated. Now the zoo has announced a dollar-for-dollar match challenge, up to $150,000, through December 31.

Starting January 3rd, the zoo will be open Friday through Monday from 10-5pm, with admissions gate closing at 4pm. Winter admission prices are $7 for Adults, $6 for Seniors, $5 for children 3-11 years old, 2 and under are free.

Founded in 1952 atop Mill Mountain, the zoo will be celebrating its 70th anniversary next year. It has provided a place for recreation and education for generations of Roanokers and visitors. It is inside the 568-acre Mill Mountain Park that is owned and operated by the City of Roanoke.

One can give toward the matching grant through this portal on the zoo’s official website.