Gov.-Elect Youngkin Announces Inauguration Themes of Togetherness and Virginia Spirit

The Youngkin Inaugural Committee today announced the theme for Virginia’s 74th Inauguration and the schedule of events for inauguration weekend.

“The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit—one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future as Virginians come together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin.

The theme, “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together,” reflects not only the spirit of America’s founding fathers, but also the liberty, freedom, and unity that will put Virginia first and change the trajectory of the Commonwealth’s future.

Each of the inauguration’s events is reflective of the Virginia spirit. These events include:

Spirit of Sisterhood Tea

Virginia’s next First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin, will host a women’s tea at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Friday, January 14, 2022. The event pays tribute to the strength, talents, vibrancy, and determination of Virginia women past and present, and toasts their role in shaping the personality and uniqueness of the Commonwealth. (Ticket Required)

Spirit of Virginia Welcome Reception

Since America’s colonial days, Virginia has been synonymous with warm hospitality. The Inaugural Committee will share Virginia’s welcoming spirit with a welcome reception on Friday, January 14, 2022. (Ticket Required)

Spirit of Imagination Dinner

Governor-elect Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin will host a dinner at The Science Museum of Virginia on Friday, January 14, 2022. The Science Museum was chosen because of its role in inspiring Virginians to imagine and innovate, two important actions needed in changing the trajectory of the Commonwealth. (Ticket Required)

Spirit of Faith Prayer Breakfast

Faith has been a guiding force and source of strength in the Youngkins’ lives since their engagement. As Governor-elect Youngkin prepares to be sworn-in, he and Suzanne will host a prayer breakfast on Saturday, January 15, 2022. (Ticket Required)

Inaugural Ceremony

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn-in along with Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares. (Open to the public)

Spirit of Community Inaugural Parade

The Inaugural Parade will take place following the Swearing-In Ceremony and will reflect Virginia’s spirit of community and will showcase groups from all corners of the Commonwealth. Parade participants will march through Capitol Square, and attendees will have a front-row seat to witness the great people that embody the Spirit of Virginia. (Open to the public)

Spirit of Celebration

Choosing boots over ball gowns, Governor Glenn and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin will host a uniquely casual and welcoming gathering at Main Street Station featuring live music and foods from different regions of the Commonwealth. (Ticket Required)

Spirit of Togetherness Open House

The Governor and First Lady will open the doors of the Executive Mansion for an open house on Sunday, January 16, 2022. (Open to the public)

More details about the events, including media credentials, parade participants, and the open house are forthcoming.