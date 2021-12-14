Roanoke County Board Appoints New Administrator

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors has announced the appointment of Mr. Richard L. Caywood, P.E. as its new County Administrator. At its meeting on December 14, the

Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an employment agreement with Mr. Caywood. The Board conducted a national search for the new County Administrator, assisted by The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, Virginia.



Board Chair Jason Peters said, “While we conducted a national search, we were delighted to find the right person for this position within the County organization. Richard has been an important part of many significant initiatives, both completed and currently underway. He has proven himself time and again and we believe that he will provide continuity and stability during this important time for Roanoke County and the region. The Board looks forward to working with Richard to further improve the county organization and its

services.”

Mr. Caywood has served as Roanoke County’s Assistant County Administrator since March 2013 with management responsibilities over a wide range of County operations, including public safety, social services, community planning and development, libraries, and parks, recreation, and tourism.

“It is my privilege to continue my service to the residents of Roanoke County as their next

administrator,” said Mr. Caywood. “I share the Board’s vision to drive responsible growth and prosperity while preserving the outstanding natural assets that cause so many of us to call Roanoke County home. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board, citizens and an outstanding team of dedicated County employees to achieve this vision. I believe there is much we can accomplish when we work together for a common goal.”

Mr. Caywood received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. He has been an International City / County Management Association (ICMA) Credentialed Manager since 2017 and he completed the Senior Executive Institute conducted by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia in 2019. Mr. Caywood was named the Marcia Mashaw Memorial Award (Assistant of the Year) recipient by the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA) in 2017 and he served on the VLGMA Executive Committee from 2017 – 2020. He has been a licensed Professional Engineer in Virginia since 1999. Prior to joining Roanoke County, Mr. Caywood spent 20 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in various administrative roles.

Since coming to the County, Mr. Caywood has served as project manager for major capital

improvement projects, including the construction of the new Vinton Library, the North County water tower, and the full renovation of the Department of Social Services building. He has also served as the County’s staff lead for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project. Mr. Caywood currently represents Roanoke County on agency boards and commissions, including: Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization, Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Care, Regional Court Community Corrections Advisory Board, Regional Drug Court Advisory Board, Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, Roanoke Valley Regional Detention Center Commission, and the South Peak Community Development Authority.

Mr. Caywood, his wife Amy and two sons have resided in Roanoke County since 2004. Their

older son Andrew will commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Army upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in May. Their younger son Alex is in his sophomore year in high school.

Mr. Caywood will replace Daniel R. O’Donnell who is retiring after serving 3 years as County

Administrator and 19 years as Assistant County Administrator. Mr. Caywood will assume his duties as Roanoke County Administrator on February 1, 2022.