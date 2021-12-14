Roanoke County Receives Four VATI Broadband Grants

Roanoke County has announced it has been awarded four Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grants totaling more than $3.7 million to fund broadband expansion for residents. The County partnered with internet service providers to leverage more than $7.7 million to improve broadband connectivity throughout the County.

On Monday, the State of Virginina announced $2 billion in (VATI) grants awarded to localities across Virginia to achieve near-universal access to broadband and high-speed internet. In this application year, VATI received 57 applications from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding.

Below are the Roanoke County projects that received grants.

Roanoke County and Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative will leverage $1,646,138.00 to build fiber broadband to 495 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects. $1,581,584.00 of VATI grant funding was awarded for this project.

Roanoke County and Cox Communications will leverage $1,597,927.00 to build fiber broadband to 396 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects. $1,535,264.00 of VATI grant funding was awarded for this project.

Roanoke County and Shentel will leverage $510,000.00 to build fiber broadband to 213 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects. $490,000.00 of VATI grant funding was awarded for this project.

Roanoke County and B2X Online will leverage $177,572.00 to build a wireless broadband network to connect 290 locations in Roanoke County when combined with other projects. $170,609.00 of VATI grant funding was awarded for this project.

In addition, Franklin County received a grant to fund a joint regional broadband project with Roanoke County that will connect 23 households in the adjacent border communities of Windy Gap Mountain Village (Franklin County) and Beldon Woods Estates (Roanoke County).

Over the next couple of years these newly announced projects, along with recently completed projects, will provide high-speed Internet connections to more than 1,800 unserved and under-served homes and businesses across Roanoke County. These Roanoke County Rural Broadband Initiative projects support the strategic initiative to “Connect Roanoke County to the World,” as outlined in the County’s 2016 Community Strategic Plan.