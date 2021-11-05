Ridge View Bank Enters Roanoke Market With New View on Business Banking

Ridge View Bank has announced that it has officially opened for business in the Roanoke Valley at a press conference hosted on the rooftop of Center in the Square. Ridge View Bank, a Division of CNB Bank, is being established in the Roanoke Valley region to fill the need for financial services tailored to small and medium size businesses, their owners, and employees.

Bank President Carrie McConnell has been with the Ridge View Bank team for five months, working to build relationships with key clientele in greater Roanoke. Ms. McConnell brings over twenty years of banking and lending experience in the Roanoke area. She previously served as a commercial lender and senior vice president for a local bank and was chosen to help grow Ridge View Bank in the local market.

“As President, my role is to establish, manage, and direct the overall lending activities and eventual retail footprint,” said McConnell. “I’m excited to cultivate a team with a focus on building new client relationships and ensuring the delivery of best-in-class service at every level.”

Plans for locations, expansion, and talent acquisition were included in today’s announcement and reach throughout the Roanoke region and beyond. Ridge View Bank currently has a loan production office (LPO) in downtown Roanoke, with plans for an additional LPO in Smith Mountain Lake coming soon. In 2022, the bank will break ground on a Roanoke headquarters, as well as open the first full-service branch location on West Main Street in Salem.

With plans to grow across central and southwest Virginia, Ridge View Bank will bring a variety of resources to its operation including commercial lending, private banking, and private wealth services. In addition, Ridge View will offer a full suite of treasury and cash management services that encompass merchant processing, business credit cards, remote deposit, mobile banking, ACH, and wire services.

“Roanoke is perfect for us because of the attractive resources that make people want to live, work, and play in the region,” said Joseph Bower, Jr., CEO of CNB Bank. “Featuring an abundance of manufacturing, the innovation corridor, and a growing population, coupled with the need for a community bank, we saw this area as the perfect location to set down roots.”

Ridge View Bank will offer local decision making, a local advisory board, and local management backed by the capital and support of a $5.2 billion bank holding company through CNB Bank.

“Quick local decision making is what sets us apart with our local business owners,” McConnell said. “Having direct access to the president of the bank will provide our customers with a personalized experience and provide a higher level of customer service that only a community bank can offer.”

CNB Bank has extensive experience in developing new banks. The first venture, ERIEBANK, in Erie, PA, began in 2005 followed in 2016 with BankOnBuffalo in Western New York. Each bank has successfully grown to over $1 billion in assets to date.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office, and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia.

CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.CNBBank.bank. For more information on Ridge View Bank, visit www.RidgeViewBank.bank