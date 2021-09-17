Storm Chaser Convention To Be Held At Science Museum of Virginia

On Saturday, November 6th 2021 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, the fourth annual Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon (MACC) will be held at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond VA.

MACC highlights the scope, frequency, and impact of severe weather in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Since 2018, the annual MACC event has featured presentations by Meteorologists from the National Weather Service, the broadcast media, consulting Meteorologists, and the Storm Spotter and Storm Chaser communities.

This year’s MACC topics will include:

State and Local government Emergency Management perspectives on storm reports.

A discussion of “Squall Lines” (Quasi-Linear Convective Systems).

The value of Storm Chasers, by a Tulsa OK television chief meteorologist (virtualpresentation).

The interpretation of radar information during severe weather events.

A Storm Chaser panel discussion of the 2021 Mid-Atlantic severe storm season.- An interview with David Hoadley, the “Father of American Storm Chasing”.

Information and updates will be posted on Facebook (@midatlanticchasercon) and Twitter (@Mchasercon). Advance admission tickets can be purchased via the event website (midatlanticchasercon.com) beginning September 15th 2021.