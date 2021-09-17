Roanoke Go Cross Race Attracts More Pro Cyclists Than Ever Before

The 2021 race will be the deepest and most-competitive elite field in Go Cross history.

Professional cyclists pushing their limits. Cowbells clanging. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Race presented by Deschutes Brewery will excite spectators this weekend in Fallon Park, home of Virginia’s only permanent cyclocross course.

This year’s two-day competition, Sept. 18-19, is the opening event of the UCI cyclocross season and on USA Cycling’s ProCX North American calendar. Professional and amateur athletes will be traveling from an unprecedented 33 states and four countries, with many more expected to register before the weekend.

This year’s race will be particularly epic thanks to recent changes in how UCI pro-rider points were calculated this year due to the pandemic. This makes for the steepest competition and deepest elite field in Go Cross history.

“Our goal is to grow Go Cross, just like we have with the Blue Ridge Marathon and GO Outside Festival, into a national-caliber event that enhances the region’s global brand and generates local economic impact, all while becoming yet another asset that makes VBR a vibrant community where people and businesses want to locate,” says Pete Eshelman, director of outdoor branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“Showcasing the region to racers and spectators opens the door to building a reputation of hosting similar national caliber races, further positioning Virginia’s Blue Ridge as a cycling destination,” said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Full event details can be found here- https://www.gocrossrace.com