ROA to Conduct Full Scale Emergency Training Exercise

On, Saturday, September 18, from 6pm to 9pm the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport will be conducting a full-scale emergency exercise to test their response capabilities. The drill that will include hazardous materials simulation, injury simulation, and multiagency response.

“Commercial airports conduct live exercises to prepare for an aircraft incident or accident,” explains David Jeavons, Interim Executive Director for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “We stage a mock aircraft disaster, and then respond as if it were a real incident. The airport and our mutual aid partners participate so we can test our emergency response procedures. The training allows us to measure our response and make improvements as warranted. While we hope we don’t have to put these skills to use it is important to practice in case they are needed.”

An aircraft fire simulator will be used to practice the hazardous materials response and simulated victims will be triaged and transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center and Lewis Gale Cave Spring ER.

The multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency drill will include participation from: Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, City of Roanoke Fire-EMS, Police, Emergency Management, and Office of Communications, City of Salem Fire-EMS, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Federal Aviation Administration, Virginia State Police, Roanoke City E-911 Center, Roanoke County Dispatch, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Transportation Security Administration, Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, the American Red Cross, Roanoke County Fire-EMS, Roanoke County Police, LewisGale Medical Center.

The exercise will not affect flight operations at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.