Lane To Be Closed on Jefferson Street Near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Utility work continues in the Crystal Spring area of Roanoke near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the northbound lane of Jefferson Street between Weller Avenue and McClanahan Street SW will be closed. Jefferson Street traffic will be southbound only while the electrical contractor digs a trench across Jefferson Street for AEP utilities.

We expect this work to continue through Oct. 8. Please be aware of traffic pattern changes as work continues across Jefferson Street.

There will be a temporary pedestrian crosswalk in place while this work is performed. Please be aware of pedestrian travel paths as they may be altered as the area of work changes.

The maps in the gallery below show the detour routes to and from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.