Clean Valley Council to Host Annual Fall Waterways Cleanup October 2

The Clean Valley Council (CVC) will be hosting their annual Fall Waterways Cleanup event on Saturday, October 2, 2021. This annual event will be held as part of the Virginia Waterways Cleanup sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy.

It is a great way to give back to the Earth and keep your community clean and green.Individuals and teams are encouraged to sign up on Clean Valley Council’s webpage https://cleanvalley.org/fall-waterway-cleanup/.

Families, civic organizations, businesses, and a variety of organized groups are invited to make a difference in our waterways by cleaning up litter around the Roanoke Valley. Free cleanup supplies will be available. These supplies include bags, gloves, and trash grabbers.

Participants are asked to report all trash collected to add to the Ocean Conservancy’s database. Teams may clean on land along or in the rivers, creeks, and streams in their neighborhoods and throughout the Valley.

Both land and water cleanups are encouraged. Registered individuals and teams may pick up supplies by appointment on September 30 or October 1 at the Grandin Co-Lab located at 1327 Grandin Road. Registration is due by Sept 27, 2021. Call or email Clean Valley Council for more information.