MMT All Set for MainStage Show of The Season “Legally Blonde The Musical”

Legally Blonde The Musical follows the world’s most iconic blonde on a journey of self-discovery from California to Harvard and beyond. Perky, poignant, and most importantly pink, this award-winning musical will have you singing down the aisles. Don’t miss this electrifying and inspiring musical based on the movie of the same title, running September 22-October 17 on the Trinkle MainStage.

“Legally Blonde is the perfect addition to complete our 2021 Season,” says Ginger Poole, MMT’s Producing Artistic Director. “We know this fun and inspiring musical will be a blast of positivity and something that we all need right now!”

See, dreams really do come true! Legally Blonde the Musical marks Mill Mountain Theatre’s second comeback since the shutdown after the incredibly successful run of Million Dollar Quartet!

The theatre is also welcoming back a familiar face to direct Legally Blonde the Musical, Kristen Brooks Sandler. “I am so excited to be returning to Roanoke. This is the third show I’ve been a part of the creative team on, and every time I come here it feels like coming home. The beauty and the kindness of this area are both relaxing and electrifying.” Said Sandler.

Mill Mountain Theatre will be reintroducing audience favorites such as Amy Baldwin*, Katya Ferrer, Lisa Graye, Lizzie Markson, Payton Moledor and Logan Sutton. Mill Mountain Theatre is also welcoming some newcomers to the Roanoke Valley, such as Danard Daniels Jr., Christian Maxwell Henry, Andre Hinds*, Erin Kei*, Mercedes Dawnte Long and Andrew Mauney*.

MMT’s production of Legally Blonde will be produced by MMT’s Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole, Directed and Choreographed by international choreographer Kristen Brooks Sandler (MMT’s productions of A Chorus Line and Mamma Mia!) with Music Direction by MMT’s Resident Music Director Seth Davis, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Lighting Design by Addie Pawlick, Props Design by Matt Shields, Costumes by Matthew Carlsen and Production Stage Management by Bill Munoz* with Kailey Absher.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Legally Blonde The Musical begins performances on September 22 and runs through October 17 on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.