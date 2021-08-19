Roanoke Based gNext Named as Leading Company for Cutting Edge 2021 Infrastructure Technology

gNext has been named one of 2021’s top companies to offer cutting edge technology and innovative solutions in infrastructure.

BuiltWorlds, the premier global network for buildings and infrastructure professionals, released their “2021 Infrastructure Tech List” on Monday. The annual list features the top leading companies that are offering cutting edge infrastructure technology.

The list highlights innovative solutions companies are offering in the areas of Asset Management & Maintenance, Construction Management, Equipment & Machinery, Master Planning, Engineering & Design, Preconstruction Planning, and materials.

As drone technology becomes more integrated into infrastructure inspection processes, gNext has set out find an innovative solution for turning drone data into actionable insights for those tasked with inspecting and managing infrastructure assets.

Founded in 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia, gNext offers a custom-built, cloud-based inspection platform that uses machine learning and photogrammetry techniques to securely transform drone data collected from the field into actionable 3D models.

“gNext’s platform is the perfect tool for anyone tasked with the important job of preserving and protecting infrastructure assets,” said gNext co-founder and CEO Abraham Salomon.

Where drones will offer inspectors efficiency in the field, capturing thousands of images and video clips of hard-to-reach infrastructure assets in a matter of minutes, the gNext platform offers efficiency back at the office, wherever that might be.

“gNext’s cutting edge platform transforms data into custom 3D models that empowers inspectors and asset owners to safely, accurately, and collaboratively analyze and manage assets from a remote location, saving time and money,” said Salomon.