Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week Returns With Changes for 2021

The past 10 months have brought countless challenges to restaurants across the country and those in Downtown Roanoke. This year’s Restaurant Week will likely be the most important one we ever organize. We’re making changes for 2021 in hopes of creating a successful and safe dining experience.

We’re announcing Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go, January 22 – January 31. All participating restaurants will offer their Restaurant Week specials for takeout. Another change for 2021, restaurants will structure their Restaurant Week menus in whatever way works for them. In year’s past Restaurant Week has consisted of set menu prices ($10 Lunch, $20 Dinner, etc.). This year, it’s restaurant’s choice, whether that’s a 3 course, set price, family style meal, boxed lunch, or something else is entirely up to the restaurant.

Prices and menus will be shared in advance, so diners can plan accordingly. Many restaurants will also offer their Restaurant Week specials for in-person dining and we’ll share that information as well. Participating restaurants and menus can be found at www.RoanokeRestaurantWeek.com.