‘Hillbilly’ Documentary Examines Appalachian Stereotypes

“‘Hillbilly’ is just a really smart and compassionate film,” said Charles Dye, an assistant professor of cinema production at Virginia Tech. “I think anyone who lives in this region would really enjoy seeing it. It provides a tremendous amount of context in a very engaging way.”

Joining York and Rubin for the Q&A after the film will be Emily Satterwhite, an associate professor and the director of Appalachian Studies in the Department of Religion and Culture at Virginia Tech. Satterwhite is one of the regional experts interviewed in the film.

York is a Kentucky-born mediamaker and film producer who is interested in documentaries, socially conscious media, and emerging modes of storytelling. She teaches at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Rubin is a documentary filmmaker and editor who has worked in the field for more than 15 years. She is an associate professor of documentary film at Chapman University.

This event was made possible with support from the School of Performing Arts, the Department of Religion and Culture, and the Virginia Tech Center for Humanities.