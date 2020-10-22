VDOT Seeks Comments On Starkey Road / Buck Mountain Road Roundabout

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public comment about a project to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 904 (Starkey Road) and Route 679 (Buck Mountain Road) in Roanoke County.

Citizens are invited to learn more by viewing information on VDOT’s website at https://www.virginiadot.org/starkeyroadroundabout and to submit comments using an online form. Public comments will be received October 21 through October 31, 2020.

The purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow, reduce delays and accommodate future growth. Approximately 8,600 vehicles use this intersection each day with significant congestion occurring especially during peak travel times.

The project entails replacing the current intersection with a roundabout. Compared to traditional intersections, roundabouts are more efficient with fewer stops and less delays for drivers.