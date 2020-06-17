Good Samaritan Hospice Welcomes New Chief Strategy Officer

Good Samaritan Hospice, Roanoke and New River Valley’s only community-based, not-for-profit hospice, welcomes Karen Brubaker Miller to the team as Chief Strategy Officer.

“As we begin to broaden our services to the community, Karen is going to be invaluable in developing programs that are on par with Good Sam’s reputation for excellence,” explained Aaron Housh, Good Sam’s CEO. “She brings a wealth of knowledge on advanced illness care and community partnerships.”

Karen Brubaker Miller is a native of Coastal Georgia. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Psychology from Davidson College and a Master of Social Work degree from Florida State University. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and began her hospice career as a social worker in 1994.

Karen worked for United Hospice, based in Atlanta, Georgia, and served as Administrator, Regional Director and Director of Professional Services for several hospice branches in the southeast. In 2007, she was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of the Golden Isles in southeast Georgia. In addition, she is the previous past President and Vice President of the Georgia Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (GHPCO).

“We are very fortunate to have Karen at Good Sam,” explained Housh. “Her relocation to Roanoke to be with her husband and two children is a great opportunity for us. She is eager to connect with our community partners and will play a significant role in guiding Good Sam into the future.”

For more information on end-of-life care, call 540.776.0198 (Roanoke) or 540.381.3171 (NRV) or visit www.goodsamhospice.org.