Parks and Recreation Offers Summer PLAY Enrichment Program

The Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Department is offering its Summer PLAY enrichment program from July 6 until Aug. 14. This all-day camp is for children who have completed Kindergarten through fifth grade and provides activities in art, sports, fitness and wellness, outdoor recreation, and environmental education.

Due to COVID-19, safety measures are being taken to keep all program leaders and participants healthy and, thus, there is limited capacity. The city will host the program at six different recreation centers with each center having eight participants with two instructors (with the exception of Eureka and Garden City centers, which will have two groups of eight).

Proper cleaning measures will take place throughout the day, and participants will be required to wear masks (provided by Parks and Recreation) when social distancing cannot take place.

Registration for this camp opens Monday, June 15, and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be taken online and via phone at 540-853-2236.

If you have questions, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at 540-853-2236.