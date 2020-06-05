Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Passed

President Trump signed the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (PPPFA) this week. The legislation makes the following changes to the PPP program for small businesses:

Extends the expense forgiveness period from eight weeks to twenty-four weeks

Reduces the 75 percent payroll ratio requirement

Eliminates 2-year loan repayment restrictions for future borrowers

Allows payroll tax deferment for PPP recipients

Extends the June 30 rehiring deadline