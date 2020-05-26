MMT Pushes Show Production Back to November

From Mill Mountain Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole:

“The staff and Board of Directors of Mill Mountain Theatre are diligently working to adapt to the ever-changing landscape that is the COVID-19 pandemic. The health, safety and well-being of our patrons, employees, artists and students continues to be our number one priority. To that end we have made some significant changes to our 2020 programming. These changes were not easy decisions to make, but are necessary to ensure that Mill Mountain Theatre remains a vital and vibrant part of Roanoke for years to come.

As a result of these changes, MMT will not be producing any shows until November of 2020. MMT plans to open its season with its concert series and more details will be forthcoming on exact dates for the concert. Holiday Inn also remains on the calendar for December. We will communicate through email and social media about new developments that could potentially impact our programming further, but we very much hope to see you return to your seats in November.

We recognize that many patrons have already purchased tickets to the shows listed below. If you purchased tickets for a performance that is being cancelled, you may contact the Box Office beginning at 10 am on Tuesday, May 26 to exchange your ticket for a future MMT performance or to request a credit toward a future performance. Please know that ticket sales are a significant source of MMT’s revenue. As we did with Dreamgirls and Cabaret, we humbly ask that you consider your ticket purchase to be a donation to MMT.

A complete update on programming is below:

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical:

Each summer MMT brings the theatre to children around the Roanoke Valley by providing free performances. The impact of these free shows cannot be measured. MMT remains committed to providing free theatre to Roanoke Valley children. While MMT will not be able to tour this summer, we do plan to produce Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical in the early fall with the hopes of finding a creative way to share this touching story with as many children as possible. Stay tuned for further updates.

Cinderella

This new adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s famous musical, Cinderella, was previously scheduled to run July 29 through August 9 on the Trinkle MainStage. The show’s cast was made up of our talented Conservatory students and other youth from around the Roanoke Valley. We are saddened to announce that this show will be cancelled.

Treasure Island:

Treasure Island was scheduled for October 10 through October 18 and also featured Roanoke Valley youth. Unfortunately this show has been cancelled.

The Diary of Anne Frank:

This adaptation of Anne Frank’s iconic diary was scheduled for September 23 to October 4. MMT was proud to bring such an important production to the Roanoke Valley and had planned matinee performances for schools throughout the region. This show has been cancelled.

The Cake:

The Cake was scheduled for November 5- 8 on our Waldron Stage. It also has been cancelled.

SUMMER CAMPS UPDATE

As noted above, the safety and well-being of our students is a priority for MMT. We will miss interacting with our students in-person, but have determined that summer camps must be virtual this year. We believe this to be the most prudent option available to us at present given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. These camps will be provided at a discounted rate. We are excited for the opportunity to bring these virtual camps to those who may not have been able to participate in camps in the past. Please note the schedule has changed to accommodate virtual camps. More information may be found below. Visit millmountain.org/class to register.