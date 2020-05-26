Council on Virginia Tech History Seeks Proposals for Public Art

Proposals for all forms of art, from virtual to physical and everything in between, are highly encouraged. Artists may submit proposals to the Council on Virginia Tech History through the submission portal.

“Art strives to embody an experience and delivers a platform for audience engagement and reflection. Public art representing Virginia Tech’s marginalized communities and their roles in shaping the university on some of the most historical grounds on campus invites audiences of all backgrounds to recognize the full context of Virginia Tech’s history,” said chair of the Public Art Committee for the Council on Virginia Tech History, C.L. Bohannon, assistant professor in the School of Architecture + Design within the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.

In selecting artwork, the Selection Committee will consider such factors such as the artwork’s reflection of Virginia Tech’s history, diversity, and cultural profile and its demonstration of the intersecting relationship and influences from the White, Black, and Native American presence.

“Elevating the untold stories of marginalized communities at Virginia Tech in the spirit of InclusiveVT and the Beyond Boundaries vision for the future, allows us as an institution to holistically understand our collective history,” said Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Diversity Menah Pratt-Clarke. “The projects sponsored by the Council on Virginia Tech History, including the call for public art, provide multiple opportunities and mediums for sharing Virginia Tech’s comprehensive history.”