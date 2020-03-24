SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (or working capital loan program) is now accepting applications. These loans are available to the following –

  • small businesses
  • small agricultural cooperatives
  • small aquaculture businesses
  • most private non-profit organizations
  • This includes:
  • Businesses directly affected by the disaster
  • Businesses that offer services directly related to the businesses in the declaration
  • Other businesses indirectly related to the industries likely to be harmed by losses in their community (for example a manufacturer of widgets may be eligible as well as the wholesaler and retailer of the product)
  • Criteria for loan approval includes:
  • Credit history – applicant must have a credit history acceptable to SBA
  • Repayment – SBA will determine whether the applicant business has the ability to repay the SBA loan
  • Applicant business must be physically located in a declared county (Roanoke has been declared) and suffered working capital losses due to the declared disaster, not due to a downturn in the economy or other reasons
  • Borrowing:
  • Eligible applicants may qualify for loans up to $2 million
  • Interest rates are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years
  • Eligibility for these loans are based on the size (must be a small business) and type of business and its financial resources
  • Loans my be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other obligations that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred – loans are not intended to replace lost sales/profits or for expansion
  • Collateral is required for loans over $25,000 – SBA accepts real estate as collateral; they do not decline a loan for lack of collateral, but require borrowers to pledge what is available

TO LEARN MORE, ACCESSTHE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

Click Here for a webinar from SBA providing step-by-step instructions on how to apply for the Disaster Loan Assistance Program. You may want to listen and learn more.