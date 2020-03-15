STUART REVERCOMB: O.K. America, Enough Is Enough

“FIRE!! The building is on fire – run for your lives!!!”

Only it’s not.

In fact, the only thing actually burning is that part of the brain that monitors logic, wisdom and the ability to remain rational.

– You are one of 330 MILLION Americans.

– As of Sunday March 15th there are 3045 TOTAL cases.

– 60 people have died. AVERAGE age: 78.

– There are 1.386 BILLION people in China where the virus originated.

– 3199 people have died over a 3 month period.

– Rate of new cases / deaths are now LESS THAN 1/15 of peak.

– WORST CASE estimate for Americans: 5000 to 7000 deaths, vast majority elderly.

– The CDC predicts 36,000,000 – 51,000,000 flu illnesses in 2020.

– The CDC predicts 17,000,000 – 24,000,000 flu medical visits in 2020.

– The CDC predicts 22,000 – 55,000 flu DEATHS in 2020.

So why are we collectively going off like a well fueled rocket without a fin??

– A click thru / ad revenue driven media that can’t scream “FIRE!!” loud enough.

– A social media infrastructure that takes the above media and HYPER-inflates it.

– A “CYA” mentality by so called “leaders” that in reality follow the lemming just ahead.

– A predisposition of many human beings to emotionally over-react in the face of perceived danger.

– A predisposition of others to at least cover the minimum required, “just in case.”

So – what to do?

– Wash your hands.

– Avoid highly crowded public places.

– Trust that given the length and breadth of history that God has this too.

– And if it turns out more for the worse than best for you – he’s got that as well.

We can do this America.

Really.

– Stuart Revercomb