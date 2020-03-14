Roanoke County Closes Public Libraries / Rec Centers in Response to Coronavirus

Beginning Monday, March 16 all Roanoke County Public Libraries and Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed. Like Roanoke County Public Schools, they will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 29.

“This was not an easy decision to make. We know that our libraries and recreation facilities serve as community hubs for our citizens,” said Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “Health and medical officials recommend social distancing as a means to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. These precautionary measures are being taken to support the overall health and well-being of the community and for the safety of our citizens and staff.”

All programs and events at the Public Libraries and Recreation facilities this weekend will continue as scheduled. Beginning Monday, March 16 all programs and events will be cancelled. Digital library resources including eBooks and eAudiobooks will remain available through the library’s website.

For details regarding these closures and up-to-date information from Roanoke County, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/coronavirus and the County’s social media outlets.