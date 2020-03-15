Roanoke County Schools To Provide Meals VIA Buses And Hot Meal Pickup at Certain Schools

Bagged lunches to be delivered via afternoon bus routes, hot pre-prepared meals available for pickup at certain schools

With the mandated closure of schools by Governor Northam on March 13, Roanoke County Public Schools will be implementing a program beginning Monday to deliver prepared bagged meals during the regular afternoon bus routes to any students who would like meal.

In addition, starting Tuesday, the school system will provide a prepared hot meal for pickup at eleven schools around Roanoke County each weekday from Noon – 12:30 p.m. Those schools are:

Burlington Elementary

Cave Spring Middle

Clearbrook Elementary

Glen Cove Elementary

Glenvar High School

Green Valley Elementary

Herman L. Horn Elementary

Masons Cove Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Penn Forest Elementary

Parents are asked to complete an online form at http://bit.ly/RCPS-COVID19 (click on meals) or parents can call their child’s school to inform the school system of their meal preference (hot pickup meal or drop off bagged meal). Each meal also will include a prepared bagged breakfast. All meals are free.

“We understand students depend on our schools as a reliable source of good nutrition. We are striving to make sure those students have a daily meal,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.