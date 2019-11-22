Scrappy McDaniel Is A Fighter

New weapons for the battle

RADIATION

The newest weapon in our utility belt!

Although radiation therapy has long been part of the standard-of-care treatment options for many forms of human cancer, this therapy has never before been available for veterinary patients in Southwest Virginia.

Beginning in summer 2020, however, the veterinary college’s Comparative Oncology Research Center (CORC) will offer radiation therapy for pets.

The center, which is currently under construction on the Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences Campus in Roanoke, Virginia, will have a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can provide stereotactic radiation therapy with extreme precision, meeting criteria that certify it for human use.

The facility where the linear accelerator will be housed — nicknamed “The Vault” — will feature concrete walls with an average thickness of 6 feet, special shielding, and other elements designed to allow this powerful therapy to be delivered safely. More than 400 cubic yards of concrete were used for the floor and foundations of the treatment facility.

SAFETY MEASURES FOR CHEMOTHERAPY

It’s commonly known that chemotherapy can be hard on a patient’s body; in both humans and animals, the range of side effects can include gastrointestinal problems and fatigue. Less frequently discussed are the potential risks faced by those who administer these powerful agents.

As more veterinary practices have begun to offer chemotherapeutic treatment, Klahn felt that it was important to raise awareness about the potential risks to care providers. “Compared to the kind of high-dose exposure that cancer patients receive, research has shown that chronic low-level exposure to chemotherapy actually may have increased risk,” she explained.

In response, not only did Klahn collaborate with six experts nationwide to draft a consensus statement for the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, she has been working closely with the CORC construction team to ensure that the chemotherapy delivery suite will meet stringent safety guidelines.

Even though the college’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital already has safety guidelines in place, the purpose-built space at the Roanoke facility will advance the safety protocol, and Klahn is confident that CORC will be a national model for the safe handling and administration of chemotherapy. “Everything from the physical space to policies for training staff, storage and disposal of drugs, and the way we discharge pets will be rock-solid,” she said.

NOVEL DEVICES IN THE ANTI-CANCER ARSENAL

Virginia Tech researchers have been at the forefront of anti-cancer therapies, using a host of new devices that are designed to be more effective and cause fewer side effects.

In an ongoing clinical trial at the college, veterinarians have treated 14 dogs with high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), a noninvasive technology that uses ultrasound waves to target cancer. In humans, HIFU has been shown to activate the immune system, which can prompt the destruction of cancer cells. In turn, the veterinary trial is testing whether focused ultrasound will also activate the immune system in dogs with solid tumors, such as carcinomas and sarcomas.

In partnership with Virginia Tech’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, veterinary oncologists have helped lead the development of high-frequency irreversible electroporation (H-FIRE), a technique that uses electrical pulses to kill cancer cells. Less invasive and disruptive than traditional surgical methods, H-FIRE has been used successfully in equine and canine studies across a variety of tumor types. Tech researchers plan to continue this work with a new round of funding next year.

VMCVM’s newest cancer fighters

Two new faculty members have joined the veterinary college’s cancer-fighting team. Joanne Tuohy, an oncologic surgeon with a background in integrative cancer care and translational research, was recruited to Virginia Tech to develop an oncology surgery service, which will move to CORC in 2020. Ilektra Athanasiadi, a radiation oncologist, will helm the new Varian Edge linear accelerator that will be housed at CORC. They join the college’s current oncology team of more than a dozen specialist faculty, residents, interns, laboratory researchers, and technicians.