Virginia Receives Nearly $123 Million from Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement 

Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that Virginia has received a payment of $122.5 million from the major tobacco companies, including Philip Morris USA Inc, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane, and ITG Brands LLC, as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was finalized in 1998. It resolved Virginia’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

Virginia has received $3.3 billion in payments from the Master Settlement Agreement.

Under the Settlement terms, Virginia and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains significant public health protections for Virginians, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand-name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

“The tobacco industry was completely reshaped by the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which prioritized Virginia consumers’ safety over 25 years ago and continues to today. Carrying out this settlement is a core function of my office and I’m proud of how we proactively protect Virginians daily,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Jason Miyares and his Tobacco Enforcement Section are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement, ensuring Virginia continues to receive its benefits, and regulating Virginia’s tobacco companies under the Settlement’s terms as well as state and federal tobacco laws.

Questions or inquiries regarding the compliance and reports of underage or illicit cigarette sales and distribution should be referred to the Office of the Attorney General’s Tobacco Enforcement Section. (By phone: 804-786-0148)

Miss Virginia Opportunity Inc Announces New Leadership Team
City Offers Tax Relief Program for Elderly & Disabled Homeowners

