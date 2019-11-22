Presidential Turkeys Return To Roost at Virginia Tech

Thanksgiving is nothing if not a trove of traditions: family gatherings, massive meals, and appreciative reflections.

Now, there is another item to add to the list of holiday customs: the Presidential Turkeys coming home to roost at Virginia Tech.

For the fourth consecutive year, the birds will flock from the White House to spend the rest of their years at Gobblers Rest.

“Virginia Tech has a long tradition of supporting the turkey industry through research and outreach, so it’s fitting that the Presidential Turkeys becoming part of the Hokie Nation is a new tradition,” said Rami Dalloul, a professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a world-renowned poultry immunologist who a few years ago sequenced the turkey genome. This opened the door to new levels of understanding of the bird’s biology and genetics.

The two birds — one selected as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate — will join Peas and Carrots, the stars of last year’s event, at Gobblers Rest. The previous lucky birds — Wishbone and Drumstick, and Tater and Tot — have died due to natural causes, which is to be expected.

The public can meet the newest Hokies on Dec. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Livestock Judging Pavilion, 445 Plantation Road, Blacksburg, Virginia. You can follow the progression of the birds’ journey from the White House to Blacksburg on the College of Agriculture and Life Science’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages and post your own photos of the birds using the hashtag #PresidentialTurkey. You can also follow along on the Virginia Tech Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.

Their arrival in Blacksburg follows a long migration for the turkeys.