Community Design Assistance Center Helps Re-build Communities and Connections

Where coal and timber once drew abundant investors, many of Virginia’s smallest localities struggle to maintain solid economic ground for survival. And what happens when the community begins to lose that fight?

One such community is Dante, a former coal and railroad census-designated place of less than 700 people in Russell and Dickenson Counties. Like many of Southwest Virginia’s rural communities, Dante is now too small to be an incorporated town. In its heyday, the population reached almost 5,000 and company money fueled schools, businesses, and homes.

With coal gone, that changed. Families in search of jobs relocated, and the community’s physical infrastructure was largely abandoned or neglected.

However, Dante has recently started a new chapter of its history. Revitalization comes with help from Virginia Tech students and the Community Design Assistance Center (CDAC), a largely grant-funded organization within the College of Architecture and Urban Studies. But the community isn’t just trying to grasp hold of its slipping past. Dante is using CDAC’s assistance to step into a new, sustainable future.

“CDAC has 30 years’ worth of partnership and trust-building in communities throughout the commonwealth where students provide vital conceptual design assistance to underserved communities,” said Elizabeth Gilboy, director since 2000.

Through the center, Virginia Tech faculty and students help develop high quality designs and plans for development and revitalization projects.