VA Tech Carilion School of Medicine Holds Class of 2023 White Coat Ceremony

On Oct. 18, the 43 members of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Class of 2023 participated in their White Coat Ceremony, a ritual that began over two-and-half decades ago and that is now performed at most medical school across the country.

“The purpose of the ceremony is to clarify for students that a physician’s responsibility is to both take care of patients and to care for patients,” said Aubrey Knight, senior dean for student affairs at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

While many medical schools have their white coat ceremonies within the first week of studies, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine delays its ceremony until students complete their first block of study.

“It was a goal for our leadership team that this White Coat Ceremony would not merely be a celebratory event or photo-op,” said Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “We hoped to convey the significance of what wearing a white coat means to our patients and the community.”

There is a special curriculum to prepare them for the ceremony, hearing from senior physicians about what their white coat means to them and then reflecting on it personally with essays, short stories, poems, or even art.