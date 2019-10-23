Rehearsals Start for “Every Brilliant Thing”

Rehearsals are up and running for our production of “Every Brilliant Thing” – the first one-man show that Mill Mountain Theatre has produced in over 10 years.

“You’re six years old. Your mother’s in the hospital. You’re told she finds it hard to be happy. So you start making a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world: 1. Ice Cream, 2. Kung Fu Movies, 3. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose.”

Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man show about an individual’s journey with their mother and her struggle with mental health. The Guardian calls it “Heart-wrenching, hilarious…possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see.” (Michael Amendola & Jessica Taylor Edwards appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

Every Brilliant Thing runs for ONE WEEKEND ONLY: November 7 – 10 on MMT’s Waldron Stage. Tickets are only $15- $20 and can be bought online at millmountain.org or at the box office: 540-342-5740. Don’t wait to get tickets, only 100 seats per-performance.