Star City Half Marathon & 10K Set for Saturday, November 23

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 Roanoke, VA will play host to one of the areas longest standing running events – the Star City Half Marathon and 10K, presented by The Star City Striders. The unique race format – “A Tour of Roanoke” will begin at 8:15 am at the O. Winston Link Museum in downtown Roanoke, with the course showcasing distinctive areas around Roanoke City and will end with an after party featuring local comfort and race food, music, and Big Lick Brewery will be set up.

The event will feature two competitions – either the Half Marathon or 10K Road Race. This one-day event will provide newly designed finisher medals for all participants and awards will be presented for top 3 overall, top 3 masters and top 3 in each age-group. Over 700 participants are expected to be at this event which has been held for the past 32 years.

New this year, Richfield Living will be bringing a group of residents to cheer on the participants in their designated Cheer Zone along the course.

“The race atmosphere is great! The race is not too big, but still offers the big-time race perks. I like to start my Thanksgiving holiday season off right with the Star City Half Marathon and 10K,” stated Andrew Parkins, ambassador and supporter of the annual race.

Race registration is open and just a month away, to be guaranteed a t-shirt, registrations must be completed by November 6. Extra shirts will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The race is also part of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown challenge series, rewarding those that finish the area’s three biggest local marathon/half marathons within a year. The series includes The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon and the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon.

Sponsors of the Star City Half Marathon and 10K include Virginia Amateur Sports, Fleet Feet, ALCOVA Mortgage Group and LewisGale Regional Health System.

Visit www.starcitystriders.com for more information.