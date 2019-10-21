46th Annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival Happens October 26, 2019

The 46th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will be held this year on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., rain or shine on Ferrum College’s campus. Always the fourth Saturday in October, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival features authentic regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale tellers and much more.

Called “thoroughly authentic” by The New York Times, the festival is coordinated by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College and is a major venue on the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum which hosts the event is located on the Ferrum College Campus at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum VA. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 – 14), and $5 for senior citizens (55 and over). Children 5 years old and younger are admitted free. Parking is free.

Order advance tickets by calling (540) 365-4412. Visit here to learn more, view a schedule of events and ticket packages, or register a car for the car show: https://www.ferrum.edu/blue-ridge-folklife-festival/.