Drone Delivery Launches in Southwest Virginia

Turning that compelling vision into a practical reality has required clearing daunting engineering and regulatory hurdles. Wing has conducted tens of thousands of test flights all over the world and extensive research in Virginia with MAAP, a site designated by the Federal Aviation Administration to help facilitate integration of unmanned aircraft systems into the national airspace.

“This is a pivotal moment in aviation,” said Mark Blanks, MAAP’s director. “Package delivery has been one of the most sought-after applications for unmanned aircraft, but doing it well requires solving some of the hardest problems in the industry. It’s a privilege to partner with Wing to enable a service that we believe will transform the industry and bring real value to our communities.”

When Wing and MAAP first began working together in 2016, the company was still under the umbrella of X, Alphabet’s innovation division, and preparing to conduct their first U.S. tests with external users. Wing’s drones delivered over a thousand meals to Virginia Tech students and staff that fall. It was a landmark achievement that kicked off several more years of increasingly complex research and testing — of the aircraft itself, and of sophisticated software for functions managing air traffic and identifying nearby drones, both critical components of an aviation ecosystem that’s evolving rapidly.

In 2018, Wing and MAAP won spots in the federal UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) as members of a Virginia Team led by the commonwealth’s Center for Innovative Technology. MAAP manages the team, which focuses on advancing three high-priority applications for drones — including package delivery.

Selection for the program provided a clear path forward for the groups to collaborate on the delivery initiative. In April, Wing became the first drone company to be certified as an air carrier by the Federal Aviation Administration, opening the door for them to deliver goods for hire under the same regulatory structure that governs commercial manned aviation. Months of additional testing and public outreach followed, as Wing and MAAP worked to understand the community’s expectations and hopes for drone delivery.