B2C Enterprises Named Best B2B Company of 2019

“It was a moving moment to say the least,” said Bruce C. Bryan, President of B2C Enterprises. “When I realized it was our name that had been announced as a winner, my mind raced through the last decade we’ve been in business: All of the people we’ve helped, the companies we’ve gotten behind, the connections we’ve made. For me, this award turned that ten years of hard, meaningful work into something tangible. I’m honored and I’m especially proud of our team.”

B2C provides businesses with a wide array of services including advertising, branding, business development, digital services, marketing, media negotiation, public relations, and website development. The firm was nominated by one of its clients, SFCS Architects, a full-service architectural, engineering, planning, and interior design firm with four offices and based in Roanoke.

“B2C has become an important business partner for SFCS Architects,” said Tye Campbell, SFCS Chief Executive Officer. “From our new website development to ongoing social media strategy to ‘special projects’, we appreciate the insights and perspectives they bring to our leadership and marketing team. Every experience and interaction with the B2C team has been valuable as we continue to expand the SFCS brand in the Roanoke Valley and our presence nationally.”