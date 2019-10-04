Roanoke College 2020 Management Program Accepting Nominations

The Management Institute (TMI), sponsored by Roanoke College’s Business Administration and Economics department, is accepting nominations for the 2020 Management Program. The application deadline is Friday, November 8. The program will be held during the spring semester. To become a participant, an individual employee must be nominated by an executive sponsor. Organizations may nominate more than one employee.

The mission of The Management Institute, in operation for 31 years, is to provide the Roanoke Valley business community with a viable management education program that is timely, competitive and informative, and thereby assists in the continued educational development of middle and upper level managers. The Management Institute was developed by Roanoke College to meet the management training needs specific to the Roanoke Valley as identified by local business leaders.

The 2020 Management Program will give the participants a fresh look at analyzing, planning and implementing innovative programs; an opportunity to interact with their professional peers: and an ongoing network comprised of institute faculty and participants, who can offer support and encouragement regarding how to lead and manage organizations during the 21st century.

The program consists of 12 weeks of formal instruction in the spring semester. The program begins with the President’s Reception on Tuesday, January 14 and then weekly sessions will meet on Thursday evenings at Roanoke College from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. A maximum of 22 candidates will be admitted to the program and the cost per person is $1,550.00. The curriculum is reviewed and revised annually by the steering committee.

Topics to be covered include: Organizational Behavior Theory In Leadership and Management Of Your Business; Individual Differences, Perception & Memory; Managing the Multi-Generation Workplace Using Motivational Theory; Creative Problem Solving and Diffusion of Innovation; Finance For Non-Financial Managers; Social Computing: Costs & Benefits; The Role of Teamwork, Teams, and Leadership From Within; Managing Your Human Capital and Developing Your Workforce; Collaboration, Communication and Security For Business In The Cloud; Health Care in the Workplace; Behavioral Economics and Employee Performance and Achieving Personal Financial Success.

The Steering Committee includes Samuel L. Lionberger, Jr., Lionberger Construction Co., Chair; Dr. C. Michael Smith, Director, Roanoke College; Dr. Ali Nazemi, Roanoke College, Dr. Larry Lynch, Roanoke College, Ken Lanford, Lanford Brothers Company, Inc.; Jim Cowan, CowanPerry, PC, Will Karbach, The Branch Group, Lisa Clause, Richfield Living, Mark Goggle Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and Will Farmer, TradeRev.

For further information, please call TMI Director, Dr. C. Michael Smith at (540) 375-2224; [email protected] or Dreama Poore at (540) 375-2426; [email protected] or visit: www.Roanoke.edu/TMI .