RBTC Announces Appointment of New President

The Board of Directors of The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) has announced the appointment of John Phillips as its new President.

Mr. Philips is a former entrepreneur, and Army veteran who has deep ties to the Blacksburg and Roanoke business communities. He will assume responsibilities on September 3, 2019.

“John’s experience as an entrepreneur and business leader, as well as his deep ties to Virginia Tech stood out to the search committee. As an Iraq War veteran and retired Colonel from the Army Reserves, John will have no trouble setting his boots on the ground and quickly taking on this new role to serve our members,” stated Kevin Bloomfield, Co-Chair, RBTC Board of Directors.

Phillips attended Virginia Military Institute and holds an MBA from Virginia Tech. He is a longtime resident of the Town of Blacksburg and has worked in various roles in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. His experience spans from leading the Economic Development Office at Virginia Tech to assisting in the launch of the Knowledgeworks program at the VT-CRC. Phillips has years of experience mentoring entrepreneurs, has assisted numerous start-ups in their pursuit of capital, and has deep experience navigating the university’s technology transfer process.

Susan Short, Associate Vice President for Engagement at Virginia Tech and a member of the search committee noted, “John understands higher education and its critical role in our regional technology economy. We received a number of great applicants from within, and outside of our region. John’s commitment to Blacksburg and Roanoke, coupled with his leadership and service to our country made him an extraordinary candidate and one the Board believes is well-suited to lead RBTC into its next 20 years.”

Phillips said, “I am honored and thrilled to begin my tenure as President of the RBTC. I look forward to working closely with RBTC’s 250 member organizations and serving the needs of our region’s technology companies. We are incredibly lucky to have a vibrant technology council in our region and I am excited to begin getting to know our members and business supporters. As the regional economy shifts its focus to technology, biotechnology, and life sciences the RBTC is uniquely positioned to be a connector and catalyst within the ecosystem.”