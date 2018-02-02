Visit VA’s Blue Ridge Launches New Regional Initiative to Capture Sports Tourism

Capitalizing on the regional success as a well-established sports destination, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (Visit VBR) officials officially announced the formation of VBR Sports in a press conference on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. “We are upping our game,” touted Landon Howard, President of Visit VBR.

“Developing a stronger, regional sports identity under the direction of a VBR Sports Council along with a Director of Sports Development will allow our five localities to attract far more diverse sporting events (such as tennis, wrestling, archery, ice hockey and disc golf just to name a few) and grow the region’s travel and tourism industry,” added Howard.

VBR Sports will focus on presenting the entire region as a desirable place to host a multitude of new sporting events to provide for a superior athlete and fan experience,

“Working together with local sports organizers to host various competitive sports will generate a stronger economic impact and put VBR Sports on the map on a much broader scale,” explained Bree Nidds, Director of Sports Development for Visit VBR.

For additional details, visit the website at www.VBRSports.com.