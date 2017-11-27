Erin Burcham Named Director of Talent Solutions at Roanoke Regional Partnership

Erin Burcham has been named director of talent solutions for the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Burcham will direct a newly-created talent-attraction program that will contribute to the skilled workforce needs of area businesses.

“We are excited to add to the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s modern economic development program,” said Beth Doughty, executive director of the Partnership. “Talent attraction is important work that, like the Partnership’s outdoor asset development, will have a significant impact on the region.”

As part of the Accelerate 2022 plan, the Partnership announced a creation of a dedicated talent attraction program that builds upon the region’s livability and connects with local college students.

She joins the Partnership from Virginia Tech, where she served as marketing and program coordinator for the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of South Carolina and will finish a master’s degree with a specialty in economic development from Virginia Tech in December. She is a graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley and serves on the Leadership Roanoke Valley Alumni Association steering committee. She is a board member of Junior Achievement, and past chair of eXperience.

Since 1983, the Roanoke Regional Partnership has brought together the Roanoke region’s public and private sectors for economic development. The Partnership program of work includes business investment, outdoor asset development, product development, market intelligence, and talent solutions covering Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke counties, the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem, and the town of Vinton. To learn more, please visit www.roanoke.org.