Dave Ross Bowl Scores Big For Kids And Charity

Sunday afternoon at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Southwest Roanoke County, overcast skies had event director K.C. Bratton keeping his fingers crossed that the possibility of rain hold off until dark.

The weather cooperated. and a sizable group of parents and fans were all smiles as eight youth football teams and even more youth cheerleading squads entertained in the 8th Annual Dave Ross Bowl.

The sun really shined on the game’s beneficiary, Susan G. Koman-Virginia Blue Ridge, a charity for the cure of breast cancer.

“We’ve had a very successful day and the proceeds will add to the approximately $17.000 already raised for the Susan G. Komen local sector,” Bratton noted as the games played out.

The bowl gets its name from Dave Ross, the iconic broadcaster and supporter of youth athletics. Ross provided the play-by-play during the activities on Sunday. The annual game was originally known as the Dave Ross Biddy Bowl.

“I am honored to be part of what has now become The Dave Ross Bowl,” Ross noted. “The Dave Ross Bowl helps players learn the fundamentals of football, as well as the importance of hard work, dedication and good sportsmanship. It’s also for a great cause and shows all the positive aspects of football. Many of the young players are the stars of the future, but more importantly can go on to be productive citizens.”

Sunday’s games pitted 9-under, 10-under and 12-under youth football teams from the North Roanoke Rec. Clubs, South City Rec. teams, Star City Rec. teams and Glenvar Sandlot, along with the associated youth cheerleading squads from each team.

Bill Turner