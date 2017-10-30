National Football Champion Coach Jerry Moore To Speak In Salem

On December 14th Jerry Moore, former Head Football Coach of Appalachian State University, will speak at the 25th Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Alonzo Stagg Bowl Championship Breakfast.

Moore coached Appalachian State from 1989 to 2012. During his tenure, Appalachian State won three consecutive Division I FCS Football Championships in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

On September 1st, 2007, Moore led Appalachian State to score one of the biggest upsets in college football history, defeating the then fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines 34-32 in front of 110,000 screaming Wolverine fans at the Big House in Ann Arbor Michigan. This marked the first time a team in a lower subdivision defeated a ranked team in a higher subdivision.

Jerry Moore played his collegiate football as a wide receiver at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. There he received degrees in finance and economics. He captained the school’s 1960 Gator Bowl team that ended the year as the nation’s eleventh-ranked squad.

Moore began his coaching career at Corsicana High School before becoming Assistant Coach at SMU in 1965. After the 1972 season, he joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as Receiver’s Coach, becoming Offensive Coordinator under coach Tom Osborne in 1978.

In 1979, at North Texas State (now North Texas), Moore got his first head coaching job. After two seasons, he left North Texas for Texas Tech, where he spent five seasons. After 3 years away from football, Moore joined the coaching staff at Arkansas where he remained for two seasons before taking the head coaching position at Appalachian State in 1989.

Through all the highs and lows, Moore has been sustained by his religious faith, and by the love of his family, particularly his wife Margret. He was described as a down to earth coach more devoted to nurturing young men than amassing football victories.

If you’d like to hear Coach Moore speak, you can reserve individual seats or a preferred seating table for the Stagg Bowl Breakfast by contacting Al Soltis at 540-400-3940, Asoltis@fca.org or visit Roanokefca.org.