Lord Botetourt Volleyball Runs The Table With Perfect Regular Season

Make no mistake about it.

The Lord Botetourt volleyball team is the real deal.

The Cavaliers put the exclamation point on a perfect 23-0 regular season Thursday night in the Northside gym with a dominating 25-10; 25-22; 25-12 win over the talented Vikings.

It’s easy to see what leads the Lady Cavs to their success.They have every shot in the books, play solid defense and display a team chemistry and on-court communication that are unflappable.

It’s all a satisfying reward for 6th year head coach Julie Conner, who was almost in tears several years ago, when as the new kid on the block, came oh-so-close to defeating then volleyball juggernaut Cave Spring and their 5-time state championship head coach Tamalyn Tanis in a regional match at Staunton River High School.

Now, Conner and Lord Botetourt have clearly made the move to join the top teams in the area.

The current run is even more spectacular considering the team has pulled the trick with only one senior, Lara Veldman. Veldman says it was a team goal from the outset.

“Early in the year we came in every day and worked hard,” Veldman noted after Thursday night’s victory. “We knew there was a lot of potential and we knew we could do this.”

Thursday night against the Vikings Veldman slammed down 8 kills, matching teammate Catherine Reinard, while Lara’s sister, Miette Veldman peppered the Northside defense with 19 kills. Setting the table all night was Jordyn Kepler who finished with 38 assists.

Botetourt challenged itself from the opening serve of the season when it defeated defending VHSL Group 3A state champion Hidden Valley in a 3-0 sweep. They followed with 3-0 wins in 13 of their next 15 games, giving up a game point only twice in a pair of 3-1 wins over Blacksburg.

That led to a perfect 5-0 run to capture the Tournament of Champions showcase event at Patrick Henry High School last weekend, including sweeps of Loudoun County, the winners of nine of the last 10 Group AA or Group 4A state titles, along with sweeps of Hidden Valley, Cave Spring, Middleburg Academy and Patrick Henry.

The Cavaliers’ closest call of the season came this past Monday night when it was taken to a 5th set, 15-point tiebreaker by James River, before Botetourt rallied for the 3-2 win.

“We needed that 5-set match,” Lara Veldman said. “We needed to be challenged.”

Conner agreed.

“The match with James River helped us a lot,” the coach pointed out. “We needed to experience that pressure. We were down 2-1 and won the fourth set, then won the 5th set tiebreaker 15-7. That’s how you want your team to react.”

“We have a good group of girls who have a common goal and work hard to achieve it,” Connor added. “We went to a team camp at Liberty University before the season and I realized there was a lot of potential. We’re a well-rounded team with strong hitting. When our serve-receive to the hitter is on, we can be a very tough team. These girls are serious. Their goal is to get to Richmond for the state finals.”

Bill Turner