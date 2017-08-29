Roanoke Bike Associations Apply for Mountain Bike Ride Center Designation

The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) has set criteria required for Virginia’s Blue Ridge to become an official Ride Center.

With only 26 IMBA Ride Centers existing in the world, Virginia’s Blue Ridge would become an elite mountain bike destination. The trails at Carvins Cove and Mill Mountain have helped pioneer the pursuit for this ride center designation and continued investment in trail maintenance, amenities, and expansion provide present interest and the opportunity for future growth in the region.

Economic studies show that mountain bikers travel in groups, are likely spend at least two full days at a designated ride center and over half spend time engaging in activities other than mountain biking.

As a metro-mountain destination, Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is poised for a Silver Level Ride Center designation. There are currently eleven Silver Level Ride Centers in the world with Bentonville, Arkansas the closest to Roanoke.

Results of Virginia’s Blue Ridge application for IMBA designation will be announced in late Fall 2017. To learn more about IMBA, visit https://www.imba.com.