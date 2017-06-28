Higher Education Center To Offer New OSHA Training to Improve Workplace Safety in Roanoke

In an effort to better meet the needs of our workforce community, the Roanoke Higher Education Center will begin to offer a selection of OSHA training courses and educational programs.

As an agency of the U.S. Department of Labor. OSHA’s responsibility is to improve worker safety and health protection by developing job safety and health standards and enforcing them through worksite inspections. OHSA also develops training programs to increase knowledge about occupational safety and health.

According to the Department of Labor, prior to the creation of OSHA 43 years ago, an estimated 14,000 workers were killed on the job every year. Today, workplaces are much safer and healthier, going from 38 fatal injuries a day to 12.

Obviously there is still much work to be done. OSHA trainings help reduce hazards in the workplace before injuries occur by broadening worker and employer knowledge on the recognition, avoidance, and prevention of safety and health hazards. These trainings will better enable businesses in the Roanoke Valley to be in compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act and ultimately create safer work environments for our citizens.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center will enroll the first of four classes starting in September. The course, The Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) for General Industry, will focus on understanding the OSHA standards, policies and procedures as well as general industry safety and health principles. Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) for General Industry- September 25-28, 2017.

In October, the RHEC will offer a higher level Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for General Industry which will allow participants to become an outreach trainer, authorized to conduct both 10 and 30 hour general industry courses. Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for General Industry- October 9-12, 2017.

For those in the construction industry, RHEC will offer the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) for the Construction Industry course in November. This course will explore Federal OSHA policies, procedures, and standards for construction, as well as construction safety and health principles. Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) for the Construction Industry- November 6-9, 2017.

For those who are interested in teaching OSHA’s 10-hour and 30-hour construction safety and health outreach classes to employees and other interested groups, The RHEC will offer the Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry in December. Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry- December 4-7, 2017

The RHEC wants to urge employers of all sizes to participate in these OSHA trainings to help safeguard their workplace and keep their employees healthy. The center wants to help Roanoke’s workforce be the greatest version of itself by making the health and safety of our workers a top priority.

More details about these four courses, and information on how to enroll, can be found on the RHEC website under programs. www.education.edu Or contact Carla Jackson, Director of Academic and Student Services, with any questions you may have about these courses.