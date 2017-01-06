UVA, VT-Carilion Partner to Fund Leading-edge, Cross-university Neuroscience Research

Investigators received the awards through a competitive review process and were notified this week by Michael J. Friedlander, vice president for health sciences and technology and professor at Virginia Tech, where he is also the executive director of the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute and the senior dean for research at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; and Margaret Shupnik, senior associate dean for research and a professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where she is also the Gerald D. Aurbach Professor of Endocrinology.

“We are planting seeds that will bring additional research funding to the commonwealth from government agencies, private organizations, industry, and foundations,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “We continue to pursue partnerships with people and organizations who want to join us in solving some of the most pressing problems in health care.”

The leadership of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech, and the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute provided financing for the program and issued an open call for proposals with a submission deadline of Oct. 10 2017 through the University of Virginia – Virginia Tech Carilion Neuroscience Research Collaboration. In all, $550,000 will be awarded to nine projects with each receiving between $50,000 and $70,000.

“We are taking full advantage of the combined talent of our faculty and encouraging lasting brain research collaborations between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech Carilion,” Friedlander said. “The pilot funding will serve as a catalyst to form new teams to tackle important questions, perform transformative work, obtain new extramural research funding in neuroscience for each of the partner institutions, and to develop new applications.”

Organizers believe that the dialogues and the new collaborations stimulated by the program ultimately will generate significant, meaningful knowledge to benefit society, Shupnik said.

“The proposals speak to the scientific strength at our institutions and the synergies that these collaborations will create: studies of the causes of and means of diagnosing neurological diseases; new methods for understanding brain development, normal function, and dysfunction; models of neural circuitry; and potential interventions to restore function to the diseased nervous system,” Shupnik said.

Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee said, “Research leads to better health care outcomes and better lives for our patients.”

“These projects will provide a strong foundation for future research collaborations and funding opportunities, with the ultimate goal of benefiting our patients,” Agee added.

Funded grants address major questions and health challenges, including:

Herpes virus infections in the brain;

New strategies for treating Rett syndrome in children;

The development of the blood supply to the brain;

The mechanical forces of injuries leading to concussions;

The use of ultrasound to modulate critical chemical neurotransmitters in the human brain to affect behavior;

Development of new therapeutics for multiple sclerosis;

The role of breast cancer genes in brain function and development;

New combined therapeutic strategies for treating malignant brain tumors;

The relationship between seizures and microcephaly;

The University of Virginia – Virginia Tech Carilion Neuroscience Research Collaboration has been several years in the making, Friedlander said.

“From the beginning it was clear that there was enormous talent in brain research in the commonwealth with distinct areas of excellence but little in the way of cross-institutional collaborations,” said Friedlander, who arrived as the executive director at Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute in 2010 and began recruiting 15 leading brain research teams to Roanoke, Virginia.

Friedlander worked closely with leading neuroscientists at several universities across the state, who went on to develop ties and began planning a strategy to transform Virginia into “The Brain State” — a hub of scientific efforts and leading technological innovation to understand brain function and to develop new paradigms for diagnostics and treatments for brain-related disorders.

Meanwhile, the state’s political leadership expressed support for collaborative efforts between the state’s universities, which resulted in a statewide Virginia Neuroscience Initiative, coordinated by the Virginia Biosciences Health Research Corp.

In addition, teams of neuroscientists at various universities and health systems in Virginia identified opportunities to partner for major breakthroughs and new funding strategies.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine, Virginia Tech, and Carilion Clinic neuroscience teams hosted each other and shared their work at multiple meetings at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute in Roanoke and at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville.

“It was apparent from the outset that the enthusiasm for collaborating and energy for developing new approaches to some of the most important problems in neuroscience between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech Carilion neuroscientists were extremely high,” Friedlander said. The teams decided they would begin a series of collaborations building on their complementary strengths and mutual interests, identifying focused topics for advanced inquiry.