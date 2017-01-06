Roanoke Based Branch Group, Inc. Announces Consolidation

The Branch Group, Inc. has announced the consolidation of the company’s civil subsidiaries, Branch Highways, Inc., and E.V. Williams, Inc. according to CEO J. William Karbach,. The newly consolidated company will be named Branch Civil, Inc.

According to Karbach, “This consolidation supports our long-range strategic growth plans by significantly improving our go-tomarket capabilities, scalability, and economy of scale, particularly in the evolving transportation construction industry throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. Our extremely effective and competitive team positions us for a 20-year market trajectory and beyond.”

Patrick Bartorillo, who joined Branch Highways, Inc. in 2013, was named President of Branch Civil, Inc. Other officers leading the new organization will be Jay Openshaw and Brian Evans. Mr. Openshaw, who has been with E.V. Williams, Inc., since 1998, was named Senior Vice President. Mr. Evans, who has been with E.V. Williams, Inc. since 2000, was named Vice President of Operations.

As a result of this consolidation, the talented and tenured employees of the two component organizations will be able to better serve their clients, customers, and communities. Branch Civil, Inc. will operate in Virginia from offices in Roanoke, Manassas, and Virginia Beach, and from Cary, North Carolina. Branch Civil, Inc. is committed to continuing a 75-year tradition of building outstanding infrastructure projects in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Projects have included public highway and street construction, public-private partnerships, military bases, ports, airports, utilities, landfills, and reservoir dams. In the private sector, site work includes manufacturing and distribution facilities, office and retail developments, and residential subdivisions.

Headquartered in Roanoke, VA, The Branch Group, Inc., the parent organization, touches all aspects of the built environment through Branch Civil, Inc., Branch and Associates, Inc., and G.J. Hopkins, Inc.

In 2016, Virginia Business Magazine ranked The Branch Group, Inc., as the fourth largest construction company in Virginia, and Engineering News-Record ranked the company as #182 of the Top 400 Largest Construction Companies in the United States.

In 2015, The Branch Group, Inc., had total revenues of $392,000,000 and a workforce of over 900 employees. Through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), it ensures that every employee has a vested interest in its success. To learn more about Branch Civil, Inc. or The Branch Group, Inc., contact Larry Dickenson, Vice President, The Branch Group, Inc. larryd@branchgroup.com.