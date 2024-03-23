Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommentary
Commentary

Families Sue Albemarle Co. Public Schools For Race-Based Hostile Environment

0

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) Senior Counsel Vincent Wagner made the following statement regarding a petition for appeal ADF attorneys filed Thursday with the Supreme Court of Virginia in Ibañez v. Albemarle County School Board after the Virginia Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of their case in February. The petition asks the Court to hear the case of a diverse group of parents and their children who are suing the Albemarle County School Board for implementing a discriminatory policy that creates a race-based hostile environment in local schools and violates students’ free-speech rights:

“All students have a right to equal treatment in the classroom, regardless of their race. Public schools hurt kids and infringe that right by imposing demeaning racial stereotypes on them in classroom activities like the Albemarle County School Board has done—and continues to do. The School Board also threatens to punish students who disagree with its radical viewpoint or who simply wish to remain silent instead of speaking the School Board’s message. The Virginia Constitution protects students from conduct like this. We hope the Supreme Court of Virginia agrees and takes this case to allow all students to learn in the best possible environment, free from discriminatory policies like this one.”

Previous article
MORGAN GRIFFITH: He is Risen
Next article
Miyares Announces Crime Reductions in Ceasefire Cities, Yet Roanoke Lags Behind

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Miyares Announces Crime Reductions in Ceasefire Cities, Yet Roanoke Lags Behind

News 0
Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced new trends and...

MORGAN GRIFFITH: He is Risen

Columnists 0
As we approach Easter, I am always reminded of...

DEVOTIONAL: Seeking Shelter

Columnists 0
And since we have been made right in God’s...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.