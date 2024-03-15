Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents: A Breathtaking Performance of Romeo and Juliet

0

Southwest Virginia Ballet (SVB) is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Sergei Prokofiev’s timeless ballet, Romeo and Juliet. Witness the power and grace of ballet as the timeless Shakespearean tragedy unfolds.

Experience the Magic:

  • School Outreach Performance: Friday, April 12th at 10:00 AM (Berglund Performing Arts Theatre). For more information, contact Megan Potter at [email protected].
  • Public Performance: Saturday, April 13th at 7:00 PM (Berglund Performing Arts Theatre). Secure your seats at http://www.svballet.org/.

A Star-Studded Cast:

This captivating production features a combination of SVB’s exceptional pre-professional dancers and esteemed guest artists:

  • Romeo & Juliet: Witness the passionate and technically masterful performance by senior company members Erin Schallon and Lachlan Robrecht as the star-crossed lovers.
  • Lady Capulet: Gracing the stage once more as the formidable Lady Capulet is cherished SVB alumna, Grace Frank Rempel.
  • Juliet’s Nurse: The ever-present confidante, Juliet’s Nurse, will be brought to life by the esteemed founder of SVB, Tess Post.
  • Friar Lawrence: Lending his presence and gravitas to the role of Friar Lawrence is Father Williams from the Basilica of St. Andrews.
  • Paris: Stepping onto the stage himself to portray Paris is Pedro Szalay, SVB’s Artistic Director.

A Timeless Tale:

Prokofiev’s soaring score and Artistic Director Pedro Szalay’s evocative choreography intertwine to create a poignant and unforgettable experience. Witness the fiery passion and heartbreaking struggles of Romeo and Juliet, a love story that transcends generations.

About Southwest Virginia Ballet:

Southwest Virginia Ballet is a renowned pre-professional company enriching the Roanoke Valley with exceptional dance experiences for over 33 years. Recognized for artistic excellence, SVB offers a platform for aspiring dancers to hone their craft while captivating audiences with professional-caliber productions.

For further information, please visit: http://www.svballet.org/

Previous article
MIKE KEELER: Paddymash

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MIKE KEELER: Paddymash

Columnists 0
New York is feeling really, really green. The first recorded...

‘Women in Appalachia’ Exhibit Spotlights How Food and Crafting Created Community

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Kaitlynn Harless, a graduate student in history, created the...

Virginia Tech Celebrates National Agriculture Week

News 0
“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.