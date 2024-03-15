Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents: A Breathtaking Performance of Romeo and Juliet

Southwest Virginia Ballet (SVB) is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Sergei Prokofiev’s timeless ballet, Romeo and Juliet. Witness the power and grace of ballet as the timeless Shakespearean tragedy unfolds.

Experience the Magic:

School Outreach Performance: Friday, April 12th at 10:00 AM (Berglund Performing Arts Theatre). For more information, contact Megan Potter at [email protected].

A Star-Studded Cast:

This captivating production features a combination of SVB’s exceptional pre-professional dancers and esteemed guest artists:

Romeo & Juliet: Witness the passionate and technically masterful performance by senior company members Erin Schallon and Lachlan Robrecht as the star-crossed lovers.

Lending his presence and gravitas to the role of Friar Lawrence is from the Basilica of St. Andrews. Paris: Stepping onto the stage himself to portray Paris is Pedro Szalay, SVB’s Artistic Director.

A Timeless Tale:

Prokofiev’s soaring score and Artistic Director Pedro Szalay’s evocative choreography intertwine to create a poignant and unforgettable experience. Witness the fiery passion and heartbreaking struggles of Romeo and Juliet, a love story that transcends generations.

About Southwest Virginia Ballet:

Southwest Virginia Ballet is a renowned pre-professional company enriching the Roanoke Valley with exceptional dance experiences for over 33 years. Recognized for artistic excellence, SVB offers a platform for aspiring dancers to hone their craft while captivating audiences with professional-caliber productions.

For further information, please visit: http://www.svballet.org/