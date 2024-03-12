VA Tech Alumnus Spotlights Local History Using Local Mail

Rip Hill, with his official uniform and mail bag, was one of two original walking mail carriers in town. He sold stamps, talked with residents about family news and current events, and made sure the correspondence from loved ones and a few bills were promptly delivered. Bob Hill said these walks weren’t just about time with dad and summertime exercise — they sparked his interest in the history and impact of the postal service on the region and its people.

“Besides getting some good exercise, I later realized I was learning communication and organizational skills, geography, and math,” said Hill, who graduated in 1982 with a degree in biology and is the author of “The New River Mail: A Postal and Social History of Virginia’s Montgomery, Pulaski, and Giles Counties.”

Treasure found

A year later, when his dad showed Hill a box of century-old letters found in the family’s home from the previous owners, he was hooked. The letters displayed old stamps and postmarks and included tidbits of written first-hand stories of regional history.

After high school, he had to set aside his interests to pursue a Virginia Tech biology degree and later a Master of Science and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia. Upon graduation, Hill practiced large animal medicine in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia for 30 years.

“During that time, I began to collect local Montgomery, Giles, and Pulaski envelopes and old letters as tangible pieces of history and genealogy,” said Hill. “I began to realize that these letters tell a story through postal markings and social perspective that would be interesting and fresh.”