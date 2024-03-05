This Election is About Americans / Trump vs. The Corporate Politicians

It is Super Tuesday and the Republican Primary election in Virginia is underway. Generally speaking, most candidates from both Democratic and Republican Party are sending messages with the same tone of voice; changing the rhythm and twisting the words to influence the voters. But the case is different now, since Donald Trump is a Republican front runner, all the eyes are on him.
Unlike other candidates, Trump’s messages are not political propaganda, but indeed a reflection of people’s outrage at the manipulative politicians. Obviously, Democrats’ agitation over Trump’s firm offensive approach in the field supported by millions of spectators is the reason that in many ways Democrats are trying to stop the game. But the game is a legitimate underway, and seemingly Trump will keep scoring.
However, it is another test for Trump in Virginia, in which not only Nikki Haley is the contender but the entire Democratic Party is trying to sway Trump away from the path. It is the same rhetoric repeated by Haley and Biden, which is (defeat Trump).
Evidently, Haley and Biden do not have an effective policy for America to repair and secure the nation’s Southern border, deal with the Middle East chaos, and boost the economy. According to a CBS News poll, voters gave Trump 65% for a good economy during his presidency VS. Biden’s economy now at 38% rate.
Apparently, the argument is not about voting in the Republican Primary election per se. It is about the candidate, who has come up with a policy that shifted America to a better direction in 2016 to 2020. In fact, Trump’s policy became a threat to the career politicians and some House and Senate members while it benefited the average American.
Trump disrupted the smooth path that politicians had created to continue their journey on the backs of Americans. Therefore, he was criticized and opposed by the elite politicians. Trump had become a target during his presidency by both Democrats and even some Republicans as well. His transparent policy has upset the political establishment in Washington D.C and his slogan (America First) was interpreted / promoted by the mainstream media aa racism!
Evidently, people now remember just how good the presidency of Trump was as compared to Biden. According to a CBS News poll, looking back at Trumps’ good presidency, voters gave him 46% positive rating while Biden received a meager rating of 33%. Unfortunately Americans have paid the price for voting for Biden in 2020.
So yes, this primary election is about Americans/Trump vs. the corporate politicians.
– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.