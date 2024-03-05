This Election is About Americans / Trump vs. The Corporate Politicians

Unlike other candidates, Trump’s messages are not political propaganda, but indeed a reflection of people’s outrage at the manipulative politicians. Obviously, Democrats’ agitation over Trump’s firm offensive approach in the field supported by millions of spectators is the reason that in many ways Democrats are trying to stop the game. But the game is a legitimate underway, and seemingly Trump will keep scoring.

However, it is another test for Trump in Virginia, in which not only Nikki Haley is the contender but the entire Democratic Party is trying to sway Trump away from the path. It is the same rhetoric repeated by Haley and Biden, which is (defeat Trump).

Evidently, Haley and Biden do not have an effective policy for America to repair and secure the nation’s Southern border, deal with the Middle East chaos, and boost the economy. According to a CBS News poll, voters gave Trump 65% for a good economy during his presidency VS. Biden’s economy now at 38% rate.

Apparently, the argument is not about voting in the Republican Primary election per se. It is about the candidate, who has come up with a policy that shifted America to a better direction in 2016 to 2020. In fact, Trump’s policy became a threat to the career politicians and some House and Senate members while it benefited the average American.