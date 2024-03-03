DEVOTIONAL: No Politician Can Be Your “Savior”

It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in humans.

It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in princes. — Psalm 118:8,9 (NIV)

The Cendere Bridge in Southeast Turkey was built by the Romans around 200 AD. Amazingly, even though the structure is around 1,800 years old, not only is it still standing intact, people can walk over it and it’s a tourist attraction.

Of course, one can’t drive an 18-wheeler over it, or else that would destroy the bridge and the truck, not to mention the driver. That doesn’t mean the bridge is “bad” or inadequate. Being from the ancient world, it was only built to carry horses, pedestrians and carts, not modern trucks.

That brings us to today’s passage. Healthy relationships with others requires a certain level of trust. Also, the Bible tells us to be careful what leaders we choose. (Acts 6:3, Exodus 18:14-26).

However, we must be careful around that phrase “trust in.” That can be defined as “firm belief in, confidence, reliance, to expect with assurance, depend, to be confident, hope in.”

Here, the Bible is warning us, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” with any person or leader. Instead, take refuge with the Lord. Believers need to be informed, engaged in the public square, willing to question and speak up, and vote. However, our ultimate confidence needs to be in God, not in any politician or political party or movement, despite how smoothly they talk or beautifully they promise.

There are countless examples of leaders, on both ends of the political spectrum, who end up disappointing their previously-loyal supporters. Sadly, as our culture becomes more secular and far from God, more and more people are turning to politics as their kind of religion, and they view their leaders, talk show hosts and “influencers” as prophets or God-figures. That can only lead to disenchantment and disillusionment.

Just as bridges from the Roman days weren’t designed to hold trucks, no person or leader can take the place of God. Don’t even try.

Take the next step: As politics reach a fevered pitch and tensions become more partisan, remember: Don’t trust in princes (or princesses). Take refuge in the Lord.

S.D.G./S.G.D.